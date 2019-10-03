Rajkummar Rao dances to Ami Je Tomar, dressed as a sumo wrestler

The national award winning actor was at Maniesh Paul’s show, Movie Masti for the promotions of ‘Made In China’ and he was all loosened up. Rajkummar took fans on a laughter ride when he set the stage on fire with his hilarious dance performance.

Rajkummar is seen dancing to Ami Je Tomar, wearing a Sumo suit. He shared this fun video with his fans on Instagram expressing the fun he had on the show.

“Had so much fun shooting for this episode with @manieshpaul and the team of #MovieMastiwithManieshPaul and with my wonderful partner @sonamkapoor. #MadeInChina This Diwali.”