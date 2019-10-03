Rajkummar Rao dances to Ami Je Tomar, dressed as a sumo wrestler

Rajkummar Rao danced to Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s famous Ami Je Tomar but with a twist. He turned into a Sumo Manjulika on a reality show during the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Made In China’.
The national award winning actor was at Maniesh Paul’s show, Movie Masti for the promotions of ‘Made In China’ and he was all loosened up. Rajkummar took fans on a laughter ride when he set the stage on fire with his hilarious dance performance.
Rajkummar is seen dancing to Ami Je Tomar, wearing a Sumo suit. He shared this fun video with his fans on Instagram expressing the fun he had on the show.
“Had so much fun shooting for this episode with @manieshpaul and the team of #MovieMastiwithManieshPaul and with my wonderful partner @sonamkapoor. #MadeInChina This Diwali.”
‘Made In China’ is a comedy flick that stars Mouni Roy opposite Rajkummar Rao. It is based on the life of a ‘jugadu’ Gujarati entrepreneur who in the search for a business plan travels to China and discovers a magic portion for boosting sexual effectiveness. The movie is directed by Mikhil Musale.
Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao, Amyra Dastur, Sumeet Vyas and Paresh Rawal are also part of the film.
The movie's music is already being loved by the audiences. The makers released the remake of the iconic Gujarati dance number ‘Sanedo’. And what better time than the festive season of Navratri for fans to groove to the new track.
Odhani Udi Udi Jaye was recently released and Mouni and Raj are seen showing off their amazing dancing skills.
‘Made In China’ hits theatres on October 25.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)