Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's 'Badhaai Do' trailer garners over 33 million+ views across all platforms within 24 hours

The makers of the highly anticipated 'Badhaai Do' featuring Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar launched the trailer of the family entertainer on January 25 and within 24 hours, it has crossed 33 million+ views across all platforms.

The trailer revolves around a marital setting between Rajkummar and Bhumi, only to know that there are a lot of secrets between these two to unfold.

Getting into a marriage of convenience and living as roommates, is what leads to humorous situations between the pair, making this one a perfect family entertainer. It is not only high on comedy and emotions, but this family drama also deals with a socially relevant subject, that we got a glimpse of in the trailer.

While not much has been revealed, the topic of the film subtly highlights the concept of “lavender marriage” making it a must watch.

Fans have posted comments like:

"Finally something new is coming"

"Loved this one."

"Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are so good together to see."

"Let’s appreciate the other side of Bollywood."

"Being a South Indian I am much awaiting for this movie"

"Trailer is absolutely fine and fun filled"

"This looks so good….two exceptional actors with an exceptional team…god please let this be an epic movie like Badhaai ho"

Sharing the exciting news on social media, Junglee Pictures posted, “Beating fast in 33 Million hearts. #BadhaaiDo trailer crosses 33M views across all platforms in the last 24hrs.

The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, is one of the most eagerly awaited family entertainers releasing this year in cinemas. Besides Rajkummar and Bhumi, the family entertainer also boasts of an ensemble cast featuring talented actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan amongst others essaying pivotal roles & taking the narrative ahead.

With Zee Music as it’s music label, the film also offers some foot-tapping chartbusters, which could be witnessed with songs in the trailer that are composed by Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi, Ankit Tiwari & Khamosh Shah. The lyrics have been given by Varun Grover, Vayu, Anurag Bhomia, Azeem Shirazi & Anvita Dutt.

Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

Badhaai Do releases on 11th February in theaters and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 07:04 PM IST