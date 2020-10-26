Rajkummar Rao as 'Homelander', Disha Patani as 'Starlight': B-town dubs for for ‘The Boys’ Hindi version

Superhero satire "The Boys" wrapped up its second season and is already working towards the third installment.
"The Boys" is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes -- who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods -- abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.
Now, according to a report by The Quint, streaming giant Amazon Prime has roped in B-town actors to lend their voice, for the show’s Hindi version.
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Arjun Kapoor will dub for supe ‘Homelander’ and his arch-nemesis Billy Butcher respectively, whereas Disha Patani will be the voice for Starlight.
Arjun Kapoor told the portal that he has been a huge fan of the series. He said, “Billy’s wild sarcasm and his alluring ruggedness spoke to me and I can’t be more excited to voice this delightfully-vexed vigilante.”
Meanwhile, Rao stated that voicing for Homelander is extremely exciting, and hopes the audience also likes it.
“The Boys” will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. The Hindi version will be available on Amazon Prime from October 28.
The more intense season two finds "The Boys" on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought.
In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) will be seen trying to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found.
Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) is seen trying to navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own.
On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes centre stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalise on the nation's paranoia.
The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others.
Speaking about the third season, showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke said at the San Diego Comic-Con 2020, which is known as Comic-Con@Home in July, "The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writer's room and we're sad to say, the world has given us way too much material. We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that's up to a microscopic virus."
