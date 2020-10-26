Rajkummar Rao as 'Homelander', Disha Patani as 'Starlight': B-town dubs for for ‘The Boys’ Hindi version

Superhero satire "The Boys" wrapped up its second season and is already working towards the third installment.

"The Boys" is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes -- who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods -- abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

Now, according to a report by The Quint, streaming giant Amazon Prime has roped in B-town actors to lend their voice, for the show’s Hindi version.

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Arjun Kapoor will dub for supe ‘Homelander’ and his arch-nemesis Billy Butcher respectively, whereas Disha Patani will be the voice for Starlight.

Arjun Kapoor told the portal that he has been a huge fan of the series. He said, “Billy’s wild sarcasm and his alluring ruggedness spoke to me and I can’t be more excited to voice this delightfully-vexed vigilante.”

Meanwhile, Rao stated that voicing for Homelander is extremely exciting, and hopes the audience also likes it.