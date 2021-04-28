Rajiv Kapoor's property settlement: Randhir Kapoor 'trying to trace' late brother's divorce papers

Bollywood veteran Randhir Kapoor on Wednesday informed he is trying to trace the divorce decree of his late brother Rajiv Kapoor, to produce in court. Earlier, Bombay High Court had asked Randhir Kapoor and his sister Rima Jain to submit the decree in a property-related case.

Speaking to IANS, Randhir said the divorce papers are needed in order to get a probate made.

"My brother is divorced. I have got to get the probate made. For that, I need his divorce papers. He used to stay in Pune and here. I can't find it and I am tracing it. I have put a tracer on it and people are working on it. I don't know where he has kept it. He is not here," Randhir informed.