Rajinikanth to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award; PM Modi congratulates Thalaiva

In 2019, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the prestigious award by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Thalaiva, in an anti-climax to his much-awaited political plunge in 2020, announced his decision to back out citing health reasons.

On work front, Rajinikanth's upcoming film is "Annaatthe" which will release on November 4, 2021.

Directed by Siva, "Annaatthe" is Rajinikanth's 168th movie. Based in a rural setting, the entertainer also features Rajinikanth's "Annaamalai" (1992) co-star Khushboo, "Muthu" (1995) co-star Meena and "Darbar" (2020) co-star Nayanthara. "Annaatthe" also marks National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh's first on-screen appearance with Rajinikanth.

"Annaatthe" was initially supposed to release in mid 2020. However, shooting got stalled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic andf the ensuing lockdown.

It is reported that the unit was shooting in Hyderabad till just before the announcement of the lockdown. The team was planning to travel to different parts of India, including Pune and Kolkata. Right now, it is unclear when things will return to normalcy and shooting can resume once again.