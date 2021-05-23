Rajesh Roshan Birthday Special: From 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' to 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye' - best songs by the music director

Rajesh Roshan, whose birthday is on 24 May, is a music director and composer.
He is the son of music director Roshan Sahani Je and brother to Rakesh Roshan. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is Rajesh's nephew.
Rajesh Roshan has two children, a son- Eshaan Roshan and a daughter- Pashmina Roshan.
On Rajesh Roshan' s birthday , here are some of his best songs:
1. Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye: The music is done by Rajesh Roshan. This is a wonderful, romantic song.
2. Chand Sitare: Rajesh Roshan did the music for this iconic song. This song is a personal favourite of many.
3. Pardesia: A beautiful song that can be dedicated to first love or a great love of yours.
4. Ek Pal Ka Jeena: Rajesh Roshan was the music director for this song. Hrithik Roshan' s dance moves to this lovely number became iconic and it was all people could talk about for years.
5. Dil Kya Kare Jab Kissise: This was a lovely song from the hit movie 'Julie'. Rajesh Roshan shot to fame with the score of this film.
6. Dil Kyun Yeh Mera Shor Kare: This is a song from the movie 'Kites'. Rajesh Roshan was the music director for this film. This is a love song as well. The lyrics depict how a person feels when they fall in love.
I think we can all agree that the Roshan family is incredibly talented and we're just happy that they are sharing all this talent with us.