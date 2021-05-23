Rajesh Roshan Birthday Special: From 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' to 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye' - best songs by the music director

Rajesh Roshan, whose birthday is on 24 May, is a music director and composer.

He is the son of music director Roshan Sahani Je and brother to Rakesh Roshan. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is Rajesh's nephew.

Rajesh Roshan has two children, a son- Eshaan Roshan and a daughter- Pashmina Roshan.

On Rajesh Roshan' s birthday , here are some of his best songs: