Rajesh Khanna Death Anniversary: From 'Anand' to 'Aradhana', best films of the superstar

Legendary superstar Rajesh Khanna, who ruled the hearts of millions with his impeccable in films, breathed his last on July 18, 2012, at the age of 69 in Mumbai.

The actor had achieved fame that no other film star had ever experienced before. He is a greatly respected actor and was also the highest-paid actor in his time.

He got married to actress Dimple Kapadia in 1973. Together, they have two daughters, Twinke and Rinke.

According to reports, the legendary actor's co-star Mumtaz had stated after his demise that he had been suffering from cancer and had undergone chemotherapy sessions.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan cited that Rajesh Khanna's last words were, "Time is up. Pack up."

Rajesh Khanna has given his fans and a whole generation many moments to remember.