Rajesh Khanna Death Anniversary: From 'Anand' to 'Aradhana', best films of the superstar

Legendary superstar Rajesh Khanna, who ruled the hearts of millions with his impeccable in films, breathed his last on July 18, 2012, at the age of 69 in Mumbai.
The actor had achieved fame that no other film star had ever experienced before. He is a greatly respected actor and was also the highest-paid actor in his time.
He got married to actress Dimple Kapadia in 1973. Together, they have two daughters, Twinke and Rinke.
According to reports, the legendary actor's co-star Mumtaz had stated after his demise that he had been suffering from cancer and had undergone chemotherapy sessions.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan cited that Rajesh Khanna's last words were, "Time is up. Pack up."
Rajesh Khanna has given his fans and a whole generation many moments to remember.
Here are some of his best movies:
1. Anand: This is a story about a terminally ill man who wants to live a great life before he has to say goodbye to the beautiful world. This movie stars Rajesh Khanna in the lead role and Amitabh Bachchan in the supporting role.
2. Kati Patang: In this movie, a runaway bride promises her dying widowed friend that she will assume her identity and look after her infant child.
3. Aradhana: In this film, two people fall in love, are intimate with each other, as a result the woman gets pregnant and is forced to give her child up. She tries to get him back but difficulties ensue.
4. Haathi Mere Saathi: This movie tells the story of a man who loves his elephant and wants nothing but to care for him, however, he has to deal with obstacles that come his way. This movie kind of gives you Jungle Book vibes.
5. Sachaa Jhutha: This movie has got doppelgangers, crime and a man who has to prove his innocence. How can this not be fun?
6. Avtaar: Avtaar's sons are ungrateful and leave him and his wife to fend for themselves, but soon after Avtaar reaches a whole new level of success.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)