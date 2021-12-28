Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: 10 superhit movies of the legendary actor

Legendary superstar Rajesh Khanna, who ruled the hearts of millions with his impeccable performances in films, was born on December 29, 2021.

Dubbed the "First Superstar" of Bollywood, he consecutively starred in a record 15 successful films between 1969 to 1971.

The actor had achieved fame that no other film star had ever experienced before. He is a greatly respected actor and was also the highest-paid actor in his time.

Khanna made his debut in 1966 with 'Aakhri Khat' which was India's first official Oscar Entry in 1967.

He got married to actress Dimple Kapadia in 1973. Together, they have two daughters, Twinkle and Rinkle.

Rajesh Khanna has given his fans and a whole generation many moments to remember.

He breathed his last on July 18, 2012, at the age of 69 in Mumbai. He was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award, in 2013.

Here is a list of 10 of his best movies.

Anand

'Anand' is a 1971 Indian Hindi-language drama film directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, with dialogues written by Gulzar. It stars Rajesh Khanna in the lead role, with a supporting cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo and Seema Deo. The film won several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Film in 1972.

Kati Patang

'Kati Patang' was released in 1971. This drama film was directed by Shakti Samanta. It was a box office success. The film stars Asha Parekh as a woman pretending to be a widow, and her ensuing trials and tribulations opposite her charming neighbour, played by Rajesh Khanna. The film was among the 17 consecutive hits of Khanna between 1969 and 1971.

Aradhana

'Aradhana' is romantic drama film directed by Shakti Samanta, starring Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna. It won the Filmfare Award for Best Film at the 17th Filmfare Awards. Originally released in Hindi and dubbed in Bengali.

Haathi Mere Saathi

Haathi Mere Saathi was released in 1971, directed by M. A. Thirumugam. The movie has a Disneyesque appeal with an Indian twist. Haathi Mere Saathi was the biggest hit of 1971 going by box office collections, and was also critically acclaimed. The film stars Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja.

Sachaa Jhutha

'Sachaa Jhutha' was directed by Manmohan Desai. The film starring Rajesh Khanna, Mumtaz and Vinod Khanna revolves around a simple villager (Bhola), who has a look-alike, a crook (Ranjeet Kumar), who takes advantage of the former's simplicity and mirror-image where both the roles of Bhola and Ranjeet Kumar were played by Rajesh Khanna. The film was the second highest grosser of the year and was declared a super hit. The performance of Rajesh Khanna was critically acclaimed and he won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for 1971.

Avtaar

'Avtaar' is a 1983 drama film starring Rajesh Khanna and Shabana Azmi. It was directed by Mohan Kumar. 'Avtaar' was a commercial hit, and was critically acclaimed. The film earned several Filmfare award nominations. Rajesh Khanna achieved success with Amardeep and Prem Bandhan onwards, but this was Rajesh Khanna's biggest film in terms of box office collections since 1973. However, Rajesh Khanna lost the Best Actor award to Naseeruddin Shah for 'Masoom'. In 1986, Mohan Kumar made 'Amrit' with Rajesh Khanna in the lead as an old man, but with a different story line.

Amar Prem

'Amar Prem' was directed by Shakti Samanta. It is a remake of the Bengali film 'Nishi Padma' (1970), directed by Arabinda Mukherjee, who wrote screenplay for both the films based on the Bengali short story 'Hinger Kochuri' by Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay. The movie is about a school boy, who is ill-treated by his step mother, and becomes friends with a prostitute neighbour. The film stars Sharmila Tagore playing a prostitute with a heart of gold, with Rajesh Khanna in the role of a lonely businessman and Vinod Mehra as adult Nandu, the young child, who they both come to care for.

Dard

'Dard' was released in 1981. This crime film was directed by Ambrish Sangal. Khanna, who has a double role in the film was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Actor in 1982 for his performance in this film. The film was successful at box office. It ran to silver jubilee at Mumbai and at other centers.

Daag

'Daag: A Poem of Love' was release in 1973 and was directed by Yash Chopra in his debut as a producer, which laid the foundation of Yash Raj Films. It is an adaptation of the 1886 Thomas Hardy novel 'The Mayor of Casterbridge'.

The film stars Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore, Raakhee, and many others. The film was made at the peak of the Rajesh Khanna's craze and became a Super Hit at the box office and received praise for the performances of the three leads.

Roti

'Roti' was produced by Rajni Desai and Rajesh Khanna under the banner Aashirwad Pictures Pvt. Ltd and directed by Manmohan Desai. It stars Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz. This film was released on 18 October 1974, along with 'Benaam' and 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan'.

