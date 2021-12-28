e-Paper Get App

Bollywood

Updated on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 06:06 PM IST

Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: 10 iconic dialogues of the legendary actor that made him immortal

Rajesh Khanna had achieved fame that no other film star had ever experienced before
FPJ Web Desk
Legendary superstar Rajesh Khanna, who ruled the hearts of millions with his impeccable performances in films, was born on December 29, 2021.

Dubbed the "First Superstar" of Bollywood, he consecutively starred in a record 15 successful films between 1969 to 1971.

The actor had achieved fame that no other film star had ever experienced before. He is a greatly respected actor and was also the highest-paid actor in his time.

Khanna made his debut in 1966 with 'Aakhri Khat' which was India's first official Oscar Entry in 1967.

Rajesh Khanna has given his fans and a whole generation many iconic dialogues. His dialogues are on the tongue of every Indian even today.

He breathed his last on July 18, 2012, at the age of 69 in Mumbai. He was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award, in 2013.

Here are some of the iconic dialogues of the first superstar of the Bollywood industry.

  • Babumoshai, zindigi badi honi chahiye.. lambi nahi - Anand

  • Maine tujse kitni baar kahan hain ki, Pushpa mujse ye aansu dekhe nahi jaate. I hate tears - Amar Prem

  • Kisi badi khish ke intezaar mein hum yeh chote chote khushiyoon ke mauke kho dete hain - Bawarchi

  • Maine maut ko dekha to nahi par shayad woh abhut khubsurat hai. Kambakht jo bhi usse milte hain, jeena chhod dete hain - Namak Haraam

  • Maine marne se pehle marna nahin chahta - Safar

  • Pyar toh na bikne ki cheez hain, na khareedne ki cheez hain.. pyar toh sirf karne ki cheez hain - Amar Deep

  • Is duniya mein do taang waala janwar sabse khatarnak janwar hain - Haathi Mere Saathi

  • Na koi tarang hain, na koi umang hain... meri zidigi bhi kya ek kati patang hain - Kati Patang

  • Jab tak zinda hoon tab tak mara nahi...jab mar gaya sala main hi nahi - Anand

  • Ek chhota sa zakhm bahut gehra daag ban sakta hain.. aur ek choti si mulaqat jeevan bhar ka saath ban sakti hain.- Aradhana

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 06:06 PM IST
