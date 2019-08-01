Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa shut down rift rumours with this romantic post

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have been making headlines for going through a rough patch, however Rajeev shut down all the rumours with a mushy photo on his Instagram account.

Reports suggest the two have unfollowed each other on social media and have also been sharing cryptic messages on their accounts but the recent post by Rajeev clearly says all is well in paradise. Rajeev recently got married to long time beau Charu Asopa in a grand ceremony in Goa.

The speculations started when they changed their couple display pictures to solo ones. They later unfollowed each other on social media and it caught fans attentions. Some fans even comments on their pictures asking if they had a fight. But Rajeev posted a picture with the caption, “Our first delhi dinner date ❤️ #aboutlastnight #rajakibittu” The picture shows them cozying up for the camera, take a look: