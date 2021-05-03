Rajeev Masand critical days after testing positive for COVID-19; Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu, and other celebs wish him a speedy recovery

In 2020, Masand was questioned for more than eight hours at Bandra police station in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, about various issues including the ratings he had had given to the late actor's films and some ‘blind articles.’

He was also asked about possible reasons behind the actor's depression.

Masand works for English language news channel CNN-Indian Broadcasting Network, where he runs an ongoing video reviews series online, Masand's Verdict.

Additionally, he writes as an entertainment-industry columnist for several publications, such as Open Magazine, Firstpost, News18, and for his own website.

Earlier this year, Masand stepped in as COO at Dharma Productions and Cornerstone's latest venture -- Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

Carrying forward his exemplary work in the Indian entertainment industry, Masand is responsible for driving greater management stability with a stronger focus on development at the talent management agency through various avenues for each individual.