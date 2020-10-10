Rajasthan priest burnt alive: Riteish Deshmukh calls the incident 'sad and shocking'

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Saturday reacted with shock to the gut-wrenching incident of a temple priest being burnt alive in Rajasthan.

Riteish tweeted from his verified account: "A Temple Priest was burnt alive in Rajasthan, over a land dispute.. it's sad and shocking, what kind of a barbaric world are we becoming ? Hope the perpetrators of this horrific crime are caught soon and brought to justice. Condolences to the grieving family."