Rajasthan: Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif reach Sawai Madhopur ahead of wedding; see pics

Jaipur: The much-hyped celebrity wedding functions of Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is all set to begin from Tuesday at the historic Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple and their relatives reached the wedding venue on Monday. The guests including many Bollywood celebrities are expected in the next two days.



Katrina and Vicky arrived in Jaipur on Monday evening in a charter plane with around 12 relatives including Kat’s mother Suzanne, whereas her sister Natasha and her designer and some other relatives and team members have also reached here. As many as 120 guests, including film industry heavyweights, are expected at the wedding and will start arriving from Tuesday.



In the meantime, the preparations are in full swing at the wedding venue. The wedding is going to be a private, intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance.



Advertisement

According to reports, the two are expected to tie the knot on December 9, while the Sangeet ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the Mehendi ceremony the next day. A special reception will also be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.

Sawai Madhopur district is famous for the Ranthambore National Tiger Reserve and as per reports, the guests are likely to be taken for a tiger safari.



Security has been tightened in the entire area. For security arrangements, 100 bouncers and Rajasthan police have been deployed at the wedding venue. Directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination keeping in mind the Covid. RT PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 10:28 PM IST