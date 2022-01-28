Raj Kundra's Instagram profile gets a new look - check out the first post

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, business man Raj Kundra has decided to go off Instagram.

His Instagram page has been altered to Binge By Bastian, which promotes a restaurant co-owned by the couple.

“Modern American & South American bar & bistro by @bastianmumbai - Coming Soon!” the profile description read.

The first post announced that the eatery would be opening shortly in Mumbai's Khar West neighbourhood.

Raj used to be quite active on Instagram until his arrest in a pornography case.

He had reportedly deleted his account last year after being released on bail. With a verified account and nearly one million followers, Raj had deleted/archived his posts and made the feed private.

In a statement Raj had said earlier, "I would like to start by stating that I have never been involved in the production and distribution of "pornography" in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt."

"The matter is subjudice so I cannot elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail. However, unfortunately, I have already been pronounced "guilty" by the media, and my family and I have been subjected to a lot of pain, violating my human and constitutional rights at different levels," he said.

He further said that the trolling, negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating. "To set the record straight, I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued "media trial"," he added.

Further, the businessman said, "My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture. I believe it's every person's inalienable right to live with dignity and I request the same."

Raj was arrested by police on July 19, 2021 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. He was later released on bail in September.

Allegations were levelled against Kundra for allegedly producing and distributing porn films using a subscriber-driven mobile app called 'Hotshots'.

On the other hand, Kundra has refuted all the charges levelled against him by saying that he has been falsely implicated.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 07:59 PM IST