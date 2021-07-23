Raj Kundra was planning to launch new app, had cast wife Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita in a film: Gehana Vasisth

Model-actress Gehana Vasisth, who recently issued a statement about the arrest of Raj Kundra, has said that the businessman was planning to launch a new app and had cast his wife Shilpa Shetty's sister, actress Shamita Shetty, in an upcoming project.
Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested was arrested by Mumbai Police, on Monday night, for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications.
In a recent interview with Navbharat Times, Gehana said that she went to Kundra's office days before his arrest and got to know that he was working on a new app 'called Bollyfame.' The businessman was planning to do chat shows, reality shows, music videos and feature films, she said.
Vasisth added that she had discussed scripts with Kundra and the latter had roped in his sister-in-law, actress Shamita Shetty for a film.
"There was no plan of involving 'bold scenes' in these films," she clarified.
On Friday, a Mumbai Court sent Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe to police custody till July 27 in connection with a case related to the production of pornographic films.
Mumbai Police on Friday produced actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and his associate Ryan Thorpe before Magistrate Court seeking further custody for seven days.
Mumbai Police told the Court that they suspect money earned from pornography was used for online betting.
"This is why transactions between Raj Kundra's Yes bank account and United Bank of Africa account need to be investigated," Mumbai Police told the Court.
The Mumbai Police on Tuesday informed that the Property Cell of its Crime Branch had so far arrested a total of 11 people, including Kundra for their alleged involvement in the crime.
"He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said.
The case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and the use of apps.
With inputs from ANI.
