Raj Kundra was planning to launch new app, had cast wife Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita in a film: Gehana Vasisth

Model-actress Gehana Vasisth, who recently issued a statement about the arrest of Raj Kundra, has said that the businessman was planning to launch a new app and had cast his wife Shilpa Shetty's sister, actress Shamita Shetty, in an upcoming project.

Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested was arrested by Mumbai Police, on Monday night, for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications.

In a recent interview with Navbharat Times, Gehana said that she went to Kundra's office days before his arrest and got to know that he was working on a new app 'called Bollyfame.' The businessman was planning to do chat shows, reality shows, music videos and feature films, she said.

Vasisth added that she had discussed scripts with Kundra and the latter had roped in his sister-in-law, actress Shamita Shetty for a film.

"There was no plan of involving 'bold scenes' in these films," she clarified.