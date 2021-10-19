Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty file Rs 50 crore defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra for 'fake' allegations

Days after actor Sherlyn Chopra filed a complaint against businessman Raj Kundra and his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, for allegedly committing fraud against her and mental harassment, the couple's lawyers have put a defamation suit against Chopra of Rs 50 crore.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, as per the notice sent by Raj and Shilpa's lawyers, the couple has claimed that the allegations put on them are 'concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence.'

In the notice, it was also claimed by Raj and Shilpa's lawyers that the allegations were made by Sherlyn 'with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money.'

The notice further states that Shilpa is not involved in the working affairs of the JL Stream App.

Sherlyn filed a complaint against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty on October 14. Speaking to ANI, Chopra had said, "I've filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating & criminal intimidation."

Levelling further allegations against Raj, Chopra alleged that on March 27, 2019, Kundra had visited her house late at night and he sexually assaulted her.

On March 29, she said, she had to do a photoshoot under pressure. Sherlyn then alleged that for the next 10 months Raj Kundra pursued her to associate with his other firm JL Stream and was asked to upload fitness-related content.

Raj Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. Raj was granted bail on September 20 by a Mumbai Court in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

