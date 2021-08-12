e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in environment-friendly manner: PM Modi on launch of Vehicle Scrappage PolicyNow one death reported in Raigad district due to Delta Plus variant taking Maharashtra toll to three Twitter denying my 19-20 mn followers right to an opinion breaches the idea it is a neutral platform: Rahul Gandhi

Bollywood

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 05:56 PM IST

Raj Kundra pornography case: Mumbai court rejects pre-arrest bail plea of actress Gehana Vasisth

Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, and his associate Ryan Thorpe were arrested last month in connection with a case which relates to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps. They are currently in judicial custody.
PTI
Raj Kundra pornography case: Mumbai court rejects pre-arrest bail plea of actress Gehana Vasisth

Raj Kundra pornography case: Mumbai court rejects pre-arrest bail plea of actress Gehana Vasisth

A sessions court here on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of actress Gehana Vasisth in a pornography case, in which businessman Raj Kundra is one of the accused.

Fearing arrest, the actress had filed the anticipatory bail application before additional sessions judge Sonali Agarwal.

The court rejected the plea on Thursday.

Last week, the court had denied any interim protection from arrest to the actress.

The judge had then said, "The allegations in the present FIR are of serious nature that the accused compelled other victim to do kiss scenes and sex scenes. Considering such allegations and circumstances, I do not find this is a fit case to grant interim relief." The Mumbai police have registered multiple FIRs in connection with production of adult films and circulating them through mobile applications.

ALSO READ

'Is this porn?' asks Gehana Vasisth as she goes nude on Instagram LIVE after defending Raj Kundra

Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, and his associate Ryan Thorpe were arrested last month in connection with a case which relates to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps. They are currently in judicial custody.

The court had recently rejected the anticipatory bail plea of model Sherlyn Chopra, another accused in the case.

ALSO READ

'Such a bad Photoshop': Sherlyn Chopra trolled for pic from 'first content shoot' with Raj Kundra

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 05:56 PM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal