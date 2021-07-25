Raj Kundra pornography case: Actress Gehana Vashishth, 2 others fail to appear before police

Actress Gehana Vashishth and two other persons, who were summoned by the Mumbai crime branch in connection with a pornography case, failed to appear for questioning on Sunday, a police official said.

Notably, the police recently arrested businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, in connection with a case, which it said, related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

After Kundra's arrest, Vashishth, who worked in three films produced for Kundra's app, had in a video said erotic content was different from pornography.

Gehana Vashishth and two others were recently summoned by the crime branch's property cell, but they failed to reach the police office here on Sunday, the official said.