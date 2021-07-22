Raj Kundra porn films case: Sherlyn Chopra says 'I was the first person to give statement to Maha Cyber Cell'; watch video

"When Maharashtra Cyber Cell had sent me a summons notice, unlike others who say 'My heart goes out to Shilpa and her kids', I did not go underground and did not go missing. I have not tried to flee from this city or this country. In March 2021, I went to the office of Cyber Cell and gave my neutral statement to them," the actress informed.

Sharing a note for mediapersons, she urged: "Friends, there is a lot to say on this topic but since this matter is subjudice, it would be inappropriate for me to comment on the same. I would request all of you especially journalists to please get in touch with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell and place your questions before them. You can also request them to share some excerpts from my statement."