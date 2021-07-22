Raj Kundra paid Rs 25 lakh bribe to avoid arrest in porn films case: Report

Businessman Raj Kundra, who's in police custody after being arrested on charges of creating and publishing pornographic content, allegedly avoided arrest till now by paying a bribe of Rs 25 lakh to Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch officials.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Arvind Srivastava alias Yash Thakur -- an absconding accused--- had emailed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) alleging that Kundra paid Rs 25 lakhs to the officials to avoid arrest in the case.

Arvind was reportedly named as the racket's kingpin in March.

The report also states that the Anti-Corruption Bureau had forwarded the complaint to Mumbai Police in April, however, they refused to comment on the same.