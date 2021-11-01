Raj Kundra deletes his Instagram and Twitter accounts permanently after pornography case

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra, has permanently deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Raj, who was arrested in a pornography case in July 2021 and was released after spending almost two months in jail, used to share hilarious videos on social media.

Also, ever since getting bail in the case, Raj has not made any public appearances.

Advertisement

Mumbai Court had granted bail to Raj in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

On October 19, Raj and Shilpa's lawyers have put a defamation suit against actress Sherlyn Chopra of Rs 50 crore. As per the notice sent by their lawyers, the couple has claimed that the allegations put on them by Sherlyn are 'concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence.'

Sherlyn filed a complaint against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty on October 14. Levelling further allegations against Raj, Chopra alleged that on March 27, 2019, Kundra had visited her house late at night and he sexually assaulted her.

On March 29, she said, she had to do a photoshoot under pressure. Sherlyn then alleged that for the next 10 months Raj Kundra pursued her to associate with his other firm JL Stream and was asked to upload fitness-related content.

Raj Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 08:50 PM IST