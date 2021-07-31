Raj Kundra case: Richa Chadha tweets in support of Shilpa Shetty, slams those 'blaming women for mistakes of men'

Actress Richa Chadha on Saturday tweeted in support of Shilpa Shetty amid her husband, businessman Raj Kundra's arrest for his alleged involvement in the creation and publication of pornographic content through apps.

Shilpa has been at the receiving end of massive trolling and criticism ever since Raj was arrested. On July 27, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Responding to one of the tweets by noted Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Richa criticised 'blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives'.

"We’ve made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives. Glad she’s suing," Richa tweeted, referring to Shilpa's lawsuit against news portals and social media platforms for publishing 'incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory' content against her.