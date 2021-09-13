Raj Kundra Case: All you need to know

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19, after a 5-month-long investigation into the case leading up to his arrest revealed that alleged pornographic content — such as that being shot in the Madh village bungalow — was distributed over subscription-based mobile apps like HotHit Movies and Hotshots, as well as websites like Hothitmovies, Nuefliks, and Escapenow.

What is the case, and does Kundra face any other similar case?

On February 5, the Malwani police station lodged a First Information Report against five persons: producer Yasmin Khan aka Rowa (40), actors Bhanu Thakur (26) and Mohamamad Saifi (24), light man Monu Joshi (28), and graphic designer Pratibha Nalawade (33). They were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 420 (cheating), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), as well as the Information Technology Act, including 67 (publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form), 67A (publication/ transmission of sexually explicit act in electronic form) and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Over the following weeks, the Mumbai Crime Branch (CB), which took over the probe, arrested more people: actor Vandana Tiwari (aka Gehana Vasisth), director Tanvir Hashmi, and Umesh Kamat, a representative with UK-based production company Kenrin Limited, which owns HotShots app.



What did the victims allege?

The accused would promise aspiring actresses, who came to Mumbai from various parts of the country, roles in web series. However, on the day of the shoot, they would change the script and threaten the women to expose themselves. If the women refused, they were asked to foot the bill for the shooting preparations.

Once the movies were shot, the accused made them available on mobile apps, offering subscriptions on the lines of mainstream OTT platforms. They would then put up advertisements on social media platforms. Since pornography is illegal in India, this too was against the law.

How is Raj Kundra involved in the case?

According to the police, the Hotshots app was developed by Armsprime Media Private Limited, a firm founded by Kundra in 2019. Armsprime later sold Hotshots to Kenrin Limited, a UK-based firm, owned by Kundra’s brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi. “Though the company [Kenrin] was registered in London, content creation, operation of the app and accounting was done through Kundra’s Viaan Industries,” Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police (Crime Branch) Milind Bharambe said. Kundra and Shetty are promoters of Viaan Industries. While Kundra is no longer associated with Armsprime, the police did find email messages between Kundra and Bakshi allegedly about the Hotshots.

Cops verified that payments for HotHit used the gateway paykun.com in February. They froze a bank account with a balance of ₹36.5 lakh, purportedly earned from subscriptions to mobile apps and websites where adult films made by the accused arrested in February were uploaded.

Following Kundra's arrest in July, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up in August.

The police then reportedly found evidence linking Kenrin with Viaan Industries including Whatsapp messages, email exchanges, and accounting details after a search of Kundra’s office.

The CBI arrested Raj Kundra and his IT head Ryan Thorpe following incriminating evidences being found. The police said that Kundra was allegedly administrator of two mobile apps that disseminated obscene videos — Hotshots and Bollyfame — that are currently under the scanner of investigators.



According to CB officials, 68 pornographic films were allegedly found on a hard disk of a laptop seized during a search of Kundra’s premises. The police found a PowerPoint Presentation allegedly with details related to the Hotshots app including financial projections and market strategies. They claim to have made allegedly incriminating recoveries from Kundra’s personal laptop and said that have seized 51 allegedly obscene films with Hotshots and Bollyfame logos. The police suspect that some content in Kundra’s private cloud was also deleted.

Is pornography illegal in India?

The making of obscene content and its distribution are both punishable under various sections of the Indian law, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO). Its illegality hinges on the creation and distribution of that which is considered lascivious and prurient. Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) states: “Whoever takes part in or receives profits from any business in the course of which he knows or has reason to believe that any such obscene objects are for any of the purposes aforesaid, made, produced, purchased, kept, imported, exported, conveyed, publicly exhibited or in any manner put into circulation shall be punished.” Section 293 makes it illegal to distribute obscene content to anyone below 20 years of age in particular.

The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 says no person shall publish, or cause to be published, or arrange or take part in the publication or exhibition of, any material which contains indecent representation of women in any form.



What does future look like for Kundra?

Both Kundra and Thorpe have filed petitions in the Bombay high court (HC) challenging their arrests. Their pleas claimed that the mandatory provision of issuing a notice under section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was not followed, but the police had claimed that a notice under the section had been served, which Kundra refused to accept.

In latest development, the Bombay High Court on Monday extended protection against arrest of Kundra in an alleged porn film racket case registered by Cyber Crime Cell of Mumbai police in November 2020.

Kundra has approached the HC seeking pre-arrest bail in an FIR registered by Cyber Crime Cell in connection with broadcasting of nude erotic content on OTT platform. He has claimed that he is falsely implicated in the case by the Cyber Crime Cell even.

Recently, the HC had dismissed Kundra’s petition challenging his arrest in the other case terming it as “illegal”.



Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 08:25 PM IST