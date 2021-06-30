Raj Kaushal's last Instagram post was a fun Sunday with Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Neha Dhupia, and others

Actor Mandira Bedi's husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal is no more. He was 49 when he breathed his last.

According to reports, Raj Kaushal breathed his last on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack. He is survived by wife Mandira, son Vir and daughter Tara.

Raj’s last Instagram post was a fun Sunday with his friends – cricketer Zaheer Khan, actors Sagarika Ghatge, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ashish Chowdhry, and Samita Bangargi.