Raj Kaushal's last Instagram post was a fun Sunday with Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Neha Dhupia, and others

Actor Mandira Bedi's husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal is no more. He was 49 when he breathed his last.
According to reports, Raj Kaushal breathed his last on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack. He is survived by wife Mandira, son Vir and daughter Tara.
Raj’s last Instagram post was a fun Sunday with his friends – cricketer Zaheer Khan, actors Sagarika Ghatge, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ashish Chowdhry, and Samita Bangargi.
Neha Dhupia shared the same image on her page and wrote, "Raj, we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are nt with us anymore … Mandira, my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara … I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this, RIP Raj."
Kaushal's funeral in Bandra on Wednesday morning was attended by his friends from the industry including Huma Qureshi, Apurva Agnihotri, Samir Soni and Ashish Chaudhary among others.
Raj Kaushal had helmed projects like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo'. He also produced filmmaker Onir's 2005 acclaimed drama "My Brother. Nikhil", starring Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla.
