Bollywood

Updated on

Raj Kaushal Funeral Pics: Mandira Bedi breaks down; Ronit Roy, Ashish Chaudhary, and others console her

By FPJ Web Desk

Among those who attended Raj's funeral were actors Ashish Chaudhary, Ronit Roy, Apurva Agnihotri, Huma Qureshi and Samir Soni among others.

Mandira Bedi at husband Raj Kaushal's funeral
Mandira Bedi at husband Raj Kaushal's funeral
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood filmmaker Raj Kaushal's last rites were held in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. His wife, actress Mandira Bedi and a handful of friends from the industry attended the funeral.

Raj (49) breathed his last on Wednesday following a heart attack.

"He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack," Mandira's close friend and actor Ronit Roy informed PTI.

Among those who attended Raj's funeral were actors Ashish Chaudhary, Ronit Roy, Apurva Agnihotri, Huma Qureshi and Samir Soni among others.

Mandira Bedi was seen in a distraught state in one of the photos as she was consoled by Ronit Roy.

The mortal remains of the late producer were being taken to the funeral site.

Close friends and family members arrive to pay their last repects to Raj
Close friends and family members arrive to pay their last repects to Raj
Ronit Roy consoles Mandira Bedi
Ronit Roy consoles Mandira Bedi
Mandira Bedi
Mandira Bedi
Mandira Bedi
Mandira Bedi
Raj Kaushal Funeral Pics: Mandira Bedi breaks down; Ronit Roy, Ashish Chaudhary, and others console her
Raj Kaushal Funeral Pics: Mandira Bedi breaks down; Ronit Roy, Ashish Chaudhary, and others console her
Ashish Chaudhry
Ashish Chaudhry
Apurva Agnihotri
Apurva Agnihotri

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in