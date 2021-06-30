Raj Kaushal Funeral Pics: Mandira Bedi breaks down; Ronit Roy, Ashish Chaudhary, and others console her

Bollywood filmmaker Raj Kaushal's last rites were held in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. His wife, actress Mandira Bedi and a handful of friends from the industry attended the funeral.

Raj (49) breathed his last on Wednesday following a heart attack.

"He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack," Mandira's close friend and actor Ronit Roy informed PTI.

Among those who attended Raj's funeral were actors Ashish Chaudhary, Ronit Roy, Apurva Agnihotri, Huma Qureshi and Samir Soni among others.

Mandira Bedi was seen in a distraught state in one of the photos as she was consoled by Ronit Roy.

The mortal remains of the late producer were being taken to the funeral site.