Raj Kaushal Death: Filmmaker’s son Vir’s last Instagram post will leave you in tears

Actress Mandira Bedi's husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who directed movies like "Shaadi Ka Laddoo" and "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi", passed away early Wednesday morning following a heart attack, family friend and actor Rohit Roy said. He was in his 50s.
"He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack," Roy told PTI.
Kaushal was married to actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi. The couple have two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.
Vir, who is only 10-years-old had shared an adorable Instagram post for his dad Raj on Father’s Day (June 20). This was a day after he celebrated his 10th birthday on June 19.
Sharing a collage of images also featuring his sister Tara, Vir wrote, “Happy Fathers Day Dad! Love you!" to which Raj replied, “Thank you my SonShine and my SuperStar."
Kaushal's last directorial was the 2006 thriller, "Anthony Kaun Hai?", starring Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt. Apart from direction, Kaushal had also produced filmmaker Onir's 2005 acclaimed drama "My Brother. Nikhil", starring Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)