Raj Kaushal Death: Filmmaker’s son Vir’s last Instagram post will leave you in tears

Actress Mandira Bedi's husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who directed movies like "Shaadi Ka Laddoo" and "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi", passed away early Wednesday morning following a heart attack, family friend and actor Rohit Roy said. He was in his 50s.

"He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack," Roy told PTI.

Kaushal was married to actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi. The couple have two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.