Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary: The epic journey of Bollywood's 'ShowMan'

Raj Kapoor has introduced many alien concepts which were sometimes a hit and flop just like film Mera Naam Joker and for this, he has also received many awards including National Award and the prestigious award Dadasaheb Phalke Award, however, there is a sad story behind the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. On the day when he was to receive the award, he collapsed at the event due to asthma and was immediately taken to AIIM for treatment.

Also, he was set to direct the film Henna however his sudden death on 2nd June 1988 took away the most versatile person from industry leaving Randhir as the only option to direct the film.

Well, he was not just popular in India rather throughout the world like Africa, the Middle East, the former Soviet Union, China, Turkey and Southeast Asia where his songs are remembered till date.