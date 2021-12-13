Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary: 6 must-watch movies of the greatest showman

Raj Kapoor who is playfully known by his loved ones as India's Charlie Chaplin, has penned his name in the history as the greatest showman when it comes to the Indian Cinema. He was born on December 14, 1924 in Kapoor Haveli now located in Pakistan's Peshawar region.

He was known to many by his pen name, while his original name happens to be Ranbir, which is now adorned by his grandson and popular actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Looking into his contributions to the cine industry, he bagged a big break as a lead in 1947’s 'Neel Kamal' opposite Madhubala. In 1948, Raj Kapoor created history by becoming the youngest film director at the age of 24. He established his studio, RK films, and took to debut as director in the film 'Aag' starring Nargis Dutt, Premnath, and Kamini Kaushal.

He has achieved several awards during his career- three National Film Awards, 11 Filmfare Awards in India, the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and many more.

It was in June 1988, at the age of 63, he breathed last due to complications related to the asthma disease.

On occasion of his birth anniversary, here's a list of some of his best movies:

1. Shree 420

This is a comedy drama film directed and produced by Raj Kapoor. The number 420 refers to section 420 of the Indian Penal Code which prescribes the punishment for the offence of cheating. Here Raj Kapoor plays the role of Ranbir Raj.

2. Jagte Raho

This film centers on the trials of a poor villager (Raj Kapoor) who comes to a city in search of a better life. However, the naive man soon becomes trapped in a web of middle-class greed and corruption.

3. Teesri Kasam

This is a drama film and it is about how a naive bullock-cart driver falls for a travelling courtesan.

4. Mera Naam Joker

This is an Indian philosophical drama film. Raj Kapoor, the chameleon that he is, directed, produced and acted in this film. The plot of this film focuses on a clown who must make his audience laugh at the cost of his own sorrows.

5. Barsaat

The plot of this film follows two city dwellers- Pran and Gopal and how they fall inlove with village girls while on a holiday. After they return home, Gopal continues to flirt with girls while Pran realizes that he has indeed fallen.

6. Awaara

This is an Indian crime drama film, produced and directed by none other than Raj Kapoor. In this movie, a poor young man named Raj played by Raj Kapoor joins a criminal gang to feed his mother. But when he falls in love with Rita, he decides to reform himself for her.

