Raj Kapoor Awards for Excellence in Entertainment are back to honour the best of OTT





Sushmita Sen, who emerged victorious in the Best Female Actor category for her superlative performance in the Disney+Hotstar series, ‘Aarya’ said, “Aarya has been a terrific journey for me. It has come at a time when the world tells you it’s done, that YOU are done. And life surprises you… people give you an opportunity to look forward to a whole new chapter! Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. Make this a habit please. Thank you for supporting Aarya and thank you for loving me for 25 years.”



Pratik Gandhi, speaking about his win in the Best Male Actor category for his brilliant performance in SonyLiv’s ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, said, “The series is very close to my heart, it has turned my career upside down or downside up, so to speak. This is my first award for the series... so it’s really very special for me. So, on behalf of the whole team I would like to receive this award, so thank you very much!”





Winners in other major categories include: Amazon Prime Video as the Best OTT Platform, Hansal Mehta for Best Director for Scam 1992, Rasika Dugal and Atul Kulkarni as Best Supporting Actors in Mirzapur 2 and Bandish Bandits respectively, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for Best Music Score for Bandish Bandits.