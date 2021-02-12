Raj Kapoor Awards for Excellence in Entertainment are back to honour the best of OTT

The Raj Kapoor Awards for Excellence in Entertainment are back! And this time, they are being presented to the brilliant performances and talents that various OTT platforms brought to us in the year gone by. OTT was the lockdown leitmotif linking all those confined to the four walls of their homes in the thick of the uncertainty that 2020 brought. Binge-watching, web series and OTT...were some of the buzzwords last year and fittingly enough, this year’s Raj Kapoor Awards for Excellence in Entertainment are being presented to web series that left us craving more, and performances that left long-lasting impressions.
Instituted by The Daily Eye in 2018, the awards are being presented this year in collaboration with The Free Press Journal. The jury, comprising director of photography Faroukh Mistry, sound designer Kunal Mehta, senior government officer Sushil Poddar, film scholar Dhruv Somani and actor Asha Parekh, was chaired by writer and author Khalid Mohamed.
Sushmita Sen, who emerged victorious in the Best Female Actor category for her superlative performance in the Disney+Hotstar series, ‘Aarya’ said, “Aarya has been a terrific journey for me. It has come at a time when the world tells you it’s done, that YOU are done. And life surprises you… people give you an opportunity to look forward to a whole new chapter! Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. Make this a habit please. Thank you for supporting Aarya and thank you for loving me for 25 years.”
Pratik Gandhi, speaking about his win in the Best Male Actor category for his brilliant performance in SonyLiv’s ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, said, “The series is very close to my heart, it has turned my career upside down or downside up, so to speak. This is my first award for the series... so it’s really very special for me. So, on behalf of the whole team I would like to receive this award, so thank you very much!”
Winners in other major categories include: Amazon Prime Video as the Best OTT Platform, Hansal Mehta for Best Director for Scam 1992, Rasika Dugal and Atul Kulkarni as Best Supporting Actors in Mirzapur 2 and Bandish Bandits respectively, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for Best Music Score for Bandish Bandits.