Actor Rahul Vohra succumbs to COVID-19 hours after Facebook post seeking 'better treatment'

Actor Rahul Vohra, who shot to fame from YouTube, has lost his battle to COVID-19. The tragic news has been confirmed by theatre director-playwright Arvind Gaur.

On Sunday, Arvind tweeted in Hindi: "Rahul Vohra is gone, my talented actor is no more. It was only yesterday that he told me his life could have been saved if he got better treatment. He was shifted to Ayushman, Dwarka last evening but we could not save him. Please forgive us, we are all your culprits. My last respects."