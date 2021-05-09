Actor Rahul Vohra succumbs to COVID-19 hours after Facebook post seeking 'better treatment'

Actor Rahul Vohra, who shot to fame from YouTube, has lost his battle to COVID-19. The tragic news has been confirmed by theatre director-playwright Arvind Gaur.
On Sunday, Arvind tweeted in Hindi: "Rahul Vohra is gone, my talented actor is no more. It was only yesterday that he told me his life could have been saved if he got better treatment. He was shifted to Ayushman, Dwarka last evening but we could not save him. Please forgive us, we are all your culprits. My last respects."
The actor reportedly passed away hours after his Facebook post seeking 'better treatment'.
The actor, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, on Saturday wrote: "Mujhe bhi treatment acha mil jata, To main bhi bach jata tumhaara Irahul Vohra."
He had shared details of himself and further added, "Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu."
Earlier this month, Vohra had shared another post on the social media site seeking help finding an oxygen bed.
"I am Covid positive. I am admitted. Lagbhag since 4 days but no recovery. Is there any hospital like this? Where can I get oxygen bed Because my oxygen level is going down here. There is no one else to watch #delhi I am posting this because I am very helpless. Because the injustices are not able to handle anything," read his post.
