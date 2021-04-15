Rahul Vaidya is gushing over Disha Patani's sexy Instagram post, but not without a nod to his fiancée

'Malang' actress Disha Patani sent the internet into a meltdown on Wednesday by sharing sizzling pictures of herself in a black lace bodysuit.
Disha, who doesn't shy away from sharing racy pictures on Instagram, is seen posing in a sheer bodysuit with a plunging neckline and tie-up back.
Check out the pictures here:
While the picture left her fans gasping for air, it was 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant, singer Rahul Vadiya's comment that grabbed our attention.
"Disha naam mein hi kuch khaas baat hai (There is something special about the name Disha)," read his comment.
For the unversed, Rahul is dating actress Disha Parmar. It was during his journey in Bigg Boss 14, when Rahul had proposed Disha on her birthday on the occasion of her birthday.
Recently, Disha and Rahul opened up about their wedding plans with TOI.
The former Bigg Boss contestant asserted that their wedding will definitely be a public affair, whereas Disha stated that they will settle for a date once the viral outbreak subsides.
In an earlier interview, Rahul had said that Disha is the best thing that has happened to him in life.
Talking about the plans of wedding, Rahul told IANS: "I think I don't get on to planning it. But I don't want to waste time. She is the most beautiful thing that has happened to me and she is just beautiful as hell. I can't wait (to start my life with her)."
