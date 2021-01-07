Rahul Roy discharged from hospital, yet to recover fully

Actor Rahul Roy returned home on Thursday after being discharged from a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for over a month following a brain stroke at the end of November. The 52-year-old actor is yet to recover fully.

"I am back home after a long treatment in the hospital. I am recovering and it's still a long journey for full recovery. Today I would like to thank everyone who stood by me all this while, Rohit my brother, my sister my best friend Priyanka @priyankaroy_pia my brother in law Romeer @romeersen along with my friends Aditi Gowitrikar @aditigovitrikar , Dr Huz, Zahid, Ashwani Kumar @ashwani2118 , Azhar @azharhussaindirector ,Shruti Dwivedi @shrutidwivediofficial , Suchitra Pillai @suchipillai and all my fans for praying for me. Love you all," Roy wrote on Instagram.