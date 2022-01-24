Rahul Dev and Abhishek Duhan to headline family entertainer 'Dhoop Chhaon'

Actors Rahul Dev and Abhishek Duhan are all set to headline family entertainer titled 'Dhoop Chhaon'.

Sachit Jain has joined the bandwagon of making a fairly clean family entertainer, where the adults and teens with younger children can enjoy watching the fare together.

“I was crazy about watching movies from a very tender age; especially films made by Rajshri’s. Even in schools, I used to participate in stage plays and had also enrolled in a theater group as an actor,” reveals Sachit Jain.

Shedding more light on his film, producer Sachit Jain discloses, _“The story was narrated by my father Sanjay Jain. It revolved around family sentiments and values. It had a strong message and I felt that film medium is the best form to entertain and educate the people accordingly. Thus, Forever Big Entertainment was formed with Shalendra Saroha as the associate producer. The main aim of the production house is to make clean entertainment and also provide a platform to new talents. The filming of Dhoop Chhaon was held in the picturesque locales of Gurgaon and that too during the lockdown following all the SOPs. It was an amazing experience working with the entire team of notable actors and the technician. The film is now in its post-production stages and is scheduled to release in March; especially during the holi festival. Director Hemant Sharan who is awaiting the release of his debut film Muktibodh has done a wonderful job".

This family drama features an ensemble of starcast who have already made quite an impression in films and television.

Abhishek Duhan of 'Sultan', 'Pataakha', 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' fame is playing the lead with Simrithi Bathija (Miss India International 2019) as his love interest. They share their screen presence with Samikssha Bhatnagar, who had played a cameo in Madhur Bhandarkar’s 'Calendar Girls', Aham Sharma, Rahul Dev, Rahul Bagga, Shubhangi Latkar, Ashish Dixit, Aryan Bajaj, Shalen and Atul Srivastava.

Rupam Chetiyapatra is the director of photography of this well-knit family drama. Neeraj Sridhar and Kashi Kashyap, Melody Box Music have provided the musical compositions for which the lyrics were penned by Nikhat Khan and Amitabh Ranjan. There are four melodious songs rendered by Kailash Kher, Javed Ali, Bhumi Trivedi, Salman Ali and Anweshaa. Dinesh Yadav is the media director.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 05:21 PM IST