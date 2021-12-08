Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Birthday Special: From 'Afreen Afreen' to 'O Re Piya', best songs of the singer

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a renowned Pakistani musician known for his Qawwalis. He will celebrate his 47th birthday on December 9, 2021.

Khan is one of the biggest and highest-paid singers in Pakistan. He was born into a Punjabi family of Qawwals and classical singers in Faisalabad, Punjab, Pakistan.

Khan is the son of Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan, grandson of Fateh Ali Khan and the nephew of legendary Qawwali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. He displayed an adoration for music from a very young age and was often found to be singing with his uncle and father.

From the age of seven, he was already being trained by his uncle Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. He performed publicly for the first time when he was nine, at the death anniversary of his grandfather.

On occassion of his birthday, here are some of his best songs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ Dr Rahat Fateh Ali Khan receives an honourary degree from Oxford University

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 06:08 PM IST