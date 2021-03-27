'Raha nahi jata': Amitabh Bachchan brutally trolled for commenting on Kriti Sanon's sultry pics

Kriti, who started her career with "Heropanti" in 2014, reveals that while there was a lot of nervousness in her before the big debut happened, she now knows that the dilemma will always resurface before every release.

She will play diverse characters in upcoming films such as "Bhediya", "Mimi" and "Adipurush" and feels that she's able to try something different and challenging as of now.

"When you establish yourself a bit and people are liking you and the film is doing the numbers that you want to do, it gives you confidence to take up something challenging. I feel as an actor you also get bored repeating yourself and the audience also gets bored seeing you in same kinds of films. Yes, there is a deliberate attempt to try do something different and not repeat yourself," she told IANS.

She added: "I have also been lucky enough to have liked scripts that belong to different genres. If tomorrow there are two horror comedies, I am loving, I would do both. It is a nice feeling for me to do something different and not repeat myself."