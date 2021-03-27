'Raha nahi jata': Amitabh Bachchan brutally trolled for commenting on Kriti Sanon's sultry pics

Actress Kriti Sanon recently dropped some stunning frames on Instagram. Captioned as “Salsa anyone?” the stunning diva glowed in all her glory wearing a strappy midi with a plunging neckline.
While fans and followers were drooling over her beauty, it was Amitabh Bachchan’s comment that raised brows.
Big B simply wrote “Wow” on the post with a heart emoji. Kriti also replied with folded hands and a pink heart emoji.
However, trolls took digs at the veteran actor for commenting on a young actress’s pictures. Check out the comments below.
Kriti, who started her career with "Heropanti" in 2014, reveals that while there was a lot of nervousness in her before the big debut happened, she now knows that the dilemma will always resurface before every release.
She will play diverse characters in upcoming films such as "Bhediya", "Mimi" and "Adipurush" and feels that she's able to try something different and challenging as of now.
"When you establish yourself a bit and people are liking you and the film is doing the numbers that you want to do, it gives you confidence to take up something challenging. I feel as an actor you also get bored repeating yourself and the audience also gets bored seeing you in same kinds of films. Yes, there is a deliberate attempt to try do something different and not repeat yourself," she told IANS.
She added: "I have also been lucky enough to have liked scripts that belong to different genres. If tomorrow there are two horror comedies, I am loving, I would do both. It is a nice feeling for me to do something different and not repeat myself."
