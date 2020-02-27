Raghubir Yadav's wife accuses him of having a 14-year-old son with Sanjay Mishra's wife

Last week, the Peepli Live and Lagaan actor, Raghubir Yadav, made it to the headlines after his wife Purnima Kharga had accused him of cheating on her.
Recently, Purnima informed a media outlet that Yadav was in a live-in relationship with Roshni Achreja, actor Sanjay Mishra's wife. She added that the two also have a 14-year-old son out of wedlock. Purnima has also laid allegations that Raghubir fell in love with Nandita Das, seven years after marriage.
She has already filed for divorce and sought a final alimony of Rs 10 crore. Purnima receives Rs 40,000 per month under the Criminal Procedure Court procedure, however, she has said that the payments are never give on time and she fears most of the assets have been transferred to Roshni's accounts, so that Raghubir can avoid paying the maintenance.
Purnima was an International Kathak dancer and she has alleged that she left her successful career so that her husband could realise his dreams.
The couple is currently estranged and their 30-year-old son is living with his mother.
Raghubir Yadav has also been seen in movies such as Sui Dhaaga, Newton, Salaam Bombay, Bhouri, Gandhi to Hitler, Love Per Square Foot and Piku.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)