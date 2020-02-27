Raghubir Yadav's wife accuses him of having a 14-year-old son with Sanjay Mishra's wife

She has already filed for divorce and sought a final alimony of Rs 10 crore. Purnima receives Rs 40,000 per month under the Criminal Procedure Court procedure, however, she has said that the payments are never give on time and she fears most of the assets have been transferred to Roshni's accounts, so that Raghubir can avoid paying the maintenance.

Purnima was an International Kathak dancer and she has alleged that she left her successful career so that her husband could realise his dreams.

The couple is currently estranged and their 30-year-old son is living with his mother.

Raghubir Yadav has also been seen in movies such as Sui Dhaaga, Newton, Salaam Bombay, Bhouri, Gandhi to Hitler, Love Per Square Foot and Piku.