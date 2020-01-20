Raghu Ram shares pictures with son Rhythm clicked by ex-wife Sugandha Garg

MTV "Roadies" famed TV producer and actor Raghu Ram and his Canadian singer wife Natalie Di Luccio were blessed with a baby boy earlier this month. Born on January 6, the duo named their son Rhythm.
Raghu told Mumbai Mirror, that they wanted to, "find a multi-cultural, multi-national and multi-lingual name to reflect our union. So, we picked Rhythm. More, importantly, it can't be linked with any religion."
It’s only been a few days since birth, and Raghu’s ex-wife Sugandha Garg is also pouring in love on baby Rhythm. Sharing an adorable reel on Instagram, Raghu wrote, “Presenting... The Proud Parents! #BabyRhythm #DaddyLife @nataliediluccio Pic: @isugandha Thank you so much for the pics, Kuhu!"
For those uninitiated, Raghu was earlier married to Sugandha Garg. However, after 12 years of marriage, they got divorced in 2018. His relationship with Natalie started two months after his separation ,and the two got married in the same year in December.
Speaking about Sugandha knowing of Raghu and Natalie before anyone else, he told the tabloid, “Sugandha was the first one to know about Natalie from me. She said that if she had to pick a girl for me it would be her. They’ve had many conversations behind my back. I am sure Sugandha has given some advice on the dos and don’ts with me. She also told me about the mistakes I should avoid making this time.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)