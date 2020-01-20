Raghu Ram shares pictures with son Rhythm clicked by ex-wife Sugandha Garg

MTV "Roadies" famed TV producer and actor Raghu Ram and his Canadian singer wife Natalie Di Luccio were blessed with a baby boy earlier this month. Born on January 6, the duo named their son Rhythm.

Raghu told Mumbai Mirror, that they wanted to, "find a multi-cultural, multi-national and multi-lingual name to reflect our union. So, we picked Rhythm. More, importantly, it can't be linked with any religion."

It’s only been a few days since birth, and Raghu’s ex-wife Sugandha Garg is also pouring in love on baby Rhythm. Sharing an adorable reel on Instagram, Raghu wrote, “Presenting... The Proud Parents! #BabyRhythm #DaddyLife @nataliediluccio Pic: @isugandha Thank you so much for the pics, Kuhu!"