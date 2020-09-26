Raghav Juyal: It is a benefit to be a star kid

Mumbai: Actor-dancer and TV host Raghav Juyal aspires to do a great role in the romance genre, but says he is not the son of a bigtime producer or director and is neither from Bollywood.

Raghav rose to fame in 2003 with his performances on the dance-based show "Dance India Dance 3". He was then seen in films revolving around the concept of dance, such as "ABCD2" and "Street Dancer 3D".

Is there anything else he aspires to do? "I am playing an antagonist in 'Abhay 2'. It is something I wanted to try once, and it happened suddenly. Now I want to try romance -- something like 'Rockstar' and 'Tamasha'. I will try for something like this and give auditions. It's all about the timing. I am not the son of some producer or director nor am I from Bollywood, so that if I say I want to do this it will get done," Raghav told IANS.