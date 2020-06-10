Radhika Madan reunites with her mother after 14 days 'vanvaas'

Earlier this week, the 'Patakhaa' actress went back to her "Angrezi Medium" days and posted an emotional message for actor Irrfan Khan, who played her father in the movie.

While the audience enjoyed watching the film on the small screen on Sunday, Radhika took to social media to post a still from the 2020 movie.

The photo shows Irrfan giving Radhika a hug and kiss on her head. She captioned it: "Teri laadki mai (I am your girl)."

In the movie, Irrfan plays Radhika's father who does everything to ensure her dream of studying in the UK comes true.

Earlier in April when Irrfan died, she said: "He was one the strongest people I knew, a fighter."

"I am just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace," she added in her statement.