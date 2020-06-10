Radhika Madan reunites with her mother after 14 days 'vanvaas'

'Angrezi Medium' actress Radhika Madan finally re-united with her mother, after 14 days 'vanvaas'. The actress, who traveled to Delhi after the flights resumed, was delighted to see her mother after being in self quarantine for two weeks. Radhika took to social media to share adorable pictures of herself and her mother. She compared her isolation period to Lord Rama’s 14-year exile and wrote, "14 din ke vanvaas ke baad #selfquarantine ends. #maa."
Radhika Madan flew from Mumbai to Delhi to be with her mother after the domestic flights resumed in the country. The actress had shared a picture of herself, posing at the airport and captioned it: "Mai aa rahi hu Maa...
#homebound #travelsafe #airportlook"
Earlier this week, the 'Patakhaa' actress went back to her "Angrezi Medium" days and posted an emotional message for actor Irrfan Khan, who played her father in the movie.
While the audience enjoyed watching the film on the small screen on Sunday, Radhika took to social media to post a still from the 2020 movie.
The photo shows Irrfan giving Radhika a hug and kiss on her head. She captioned it: "Teri laadki mai (I am your girl)."
In the movie, Irrfan plays Radhika's father who does everything to ensure her dream of studying in the UK comes true.
Earlier in April when Irrfan died, she said: "He was one the strongest people I knew, a fighter."
"I am just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace," she added in her statement.
