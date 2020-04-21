Radhika Apte's sexy bikini pic is the perfect workout motivation amid COVID-19 lockdown

Radhika Apte has shared a stunning picture of herself, flaunting her perfect summer body in a sexy bikini. The 'Andadhun' actress, who's currently in London, is dreaming of the ocean amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Radhika Apte took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself in a green bikini. In the picture, she can be seen enjoying on a yacht, in the middle of clear blue waters as she's all set to put on her diving suit. Like the beautiful picture wasn't enough, Radhika teased her followers with the captioned that read: "Loving the locked down #mindgames #nocoronaintheocean #sociallydistantdivingdesire #dreamingoftheocean''. According to her caption, the actress is loving the lockdown period."
'Gully boy' actor Vijay Varma took to the comments section and wrote, "Wow. Thanks for making us feel like sh*t."
"Behan reham karo! Lockdown ke waqt bahut fragile," read another comment.
Radhika Apte is in London amid the coronavirus pandemic and had earlier taken to Instagram to share her experience. She wrote, "For all the many msgs I received from friends and colleagues with concern and curiosity 🙄🤪😃 I’m back in London safely. There was no issue at immigration. It was rather empty and had a wonderful chat with them! The Heathrow express was literally empty and barely anyone at Paddington either. That’s all for now! Thank you for all msgs xx
Ps. BA flight was full! 😳 (though two days ago when I went to India from London it was empty.) More ps. The immigration officers had no information to share regarding UK closing borders yet. #obvs #sillyme #goodtiming #travelinthetimeofcorona Xx"
