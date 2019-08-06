Radhika Apte ditches her fear of being dropped in the middle of an ocean

The underwater diving experience is very different and soothing on which Radhika says, “The first thing that occurs to you as you descend is how surreal this experience is. Time slows down, and you swift your focus to negotiations changing currents and temperatures”. All the activities like these are very risky and prone to mishaps, Radhika was no exception to it and had her share of it, recollecting one the situations the actress shares, “I’ve also had my shares of misadventures. The most memorable scare was when we were caught in a down current — this is a situation where one feels that one is swimming upwards, but is actually being pushed downwards by the current. Since I was with seasonal professionals, I was able to get through it without any injuries. With proper and training and adhering to the fundamentals, diving is, after all, a fairly safe recreational spot.”

“The greatest takeaway has been that fear only exists in our thoughts. It’s a product of one’s imagination and, more often than not, not real at all”, shares her takeaway from the experience. Radhika Apte’s versatility as an actor and honest persona are the most endearing traits of her. Our very own Indie star, known for her brave choices of films has spread her charms with top-notch roles- be it films or OTT platforms. The actress who has been constantly seen on the digital space has also been lovingly called ‘omnipresent’ all across. On the work front, Radhika will be next seen in a Hollywood project namely Liberté and also a Bollywood film named Raat Akeli Hai for which she shot in Lucknow recently.