Radhika Apte birthday special: From 'Phobia' to 'Parched', 5 unmissable gems

Radhika Apte is celebrating her 35th birthday on Monday. The actress has been spending the lockdown with her husband, musician Benedict Taylor, in their London home.

Radhika Apte, who made her Bollywood debut in 2005 as Shahid Kapoor’s sister in the movie 'Vaah Life Ho Toh Aisi!', has made her own mark in the industry today. While her performances in 'Lust Stories', 'Andhadun' and 'Badlapur' have garnered a lot of love from fans, here are some of her unmissable gems:

Raat Akeli Hai

The 'Andhadhun' actress was last seen in 'Raat Akeli Hai', which marked the directorial debut of casting director Honey Trehan, known for films like 'Udta Punjab' and 'Delhi Belly'. The Netflix whodunit also featured Nawazuddin Siddqiui. Set in north India, the crime thriller follows a small town cop, played by Siddiqui, who is summoned to investigate the death of a politician. In the movie, Apte plays the mysterious Radha, who was to be married to the man who is murdered on the wedding night.