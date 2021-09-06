Radhika Apte Birthday Special: From 'Parched' to 'Phobia', actress' best performances

Actress Radhika Apte has made a place for herself in Bollywood with her prowess as an artist. She is not only a part of the Hindi film industry but also of regional cinema. She has starred in Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam, Telugu and Bengali films.

Radhika Apte has also left her mark internationally by doing English Language projects.

Radhika was born on September 7, 1985, in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. Not many know that she is an Economics and Mathematics graduate from Fergusson College, Pune. She made her Bollywood debut with 'Vaah! Life Ho Tho Aisi!!' in 2005 with a brief role.

After which, she featured in many films in small roles, but eventually made it all worth it. She is now an internationally recognized actress.

The actress is celebrating her 36th birthday on Tuesday and here are some of her best works:

Parched

Parched is the story of four women in a desert village of Gujarat, India. She portrayed the role of Lajjo in the film which gained appreciation. It was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015 with a special presentation.

Padman

Padman is a Comedy-Drama film with a social message. It was a major critical and commercial success. Padman was the tenth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2018. Radhika had less screen timing but it was significant to grab the attention of the audience.

Lust Stories

It is an anthology film made in 2018. Radhika essayed the role of Kalindi Das Gupta, which was loved by the audience and many of her dialogues in the film became the center of attraction. The film was nominated for two awards at the 47th International Emmy Awards and Radhika Apte for Best Actress.

Madly

Madly is an global anthology film featuring innovative love stories by visionary directors. Radhika did not fail to shine, despite other global actors giving her tough competition.

Phobia

Phobia is a psychological thriller of 2016 with Radhika playing the lead role as Mehak. The film got her more acclaim as an actor and she was appreciated for her performance in the film.

