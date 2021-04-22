Radhe Trailer: Netizens unhappy with Salman Khan 'stealing' Allu Arjun's song 'Seetimaar'

Giving his fans a major reason to rejoice, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to unveil the trailer of his most-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Apart from catchy one-liners and action-packed scenes, the trailer features the superhit Seetimaar song, from Allu Arjun's 2017 film Duvvada Jagannaham, also staring Pooja Hegde.
The actor had set the dance floor on fire with his effortless moves in the original version. Salman also manages to match the Julay actor's performance in the new version of the song in Radhe.
Not only that, but the song is expected to be a highlight of Radhe.
As soon as the trailer was unveiled, netizens were quick to point out the similarity in the song and many of them claimed that it lacks originality.
"The spectacular Seetimaar song from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's DJ movie is having a Hindi remake in Radhe. Now Bollywood industry has started to copy songs as well, #greatjob," a user wrote on Twitter.
"The trailer of Radhe is out & the most surprising part of it was Salman has used Allu Arjun’s superhit song Seetimaar.The song played particularly near the 1:09 mark and some other parts. This was a welcome surprise to all Telugu audiences," another user wrote.
Here are some other reactions:
A few months back, an unnamed source told an entertainment portal that the music director duo of Sajid-Wajid had roped in Devi Sri Prasad to compose the Hindi version of Seetimaar song in Radhe.
The south musician had already worked with Salman for the foot-tapping Dhinka Chika song composed for Ready (2011). The original version of the mass number was Ringa Ringa from Arya 2.
Meranwhile, due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the film is all set to have a multi-platform hybrid release with Zee Studios opting to go with theatrical releases in almost over 40 countries and a simultaneous release over their 'pay-per-view' broadcast platform Zee Plex.
The film can be viewed on ZEE5 on its pay per view service ZEEPlex. The movie, also featuring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Govind Namdev, releases on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid.
