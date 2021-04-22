Radhe Trailer: Netizens unhappy with Salman Khan 'stealing' Allu Arjun's song 'Seetimaar'

Giving his fans a major reason to rejoice, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to unveil the trailer of his most-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Apart from catchy one-liners and action-packed scenes, the trailer features the superhit Seetimaar song, from Allu Arjun's 2017 film Duvvada Jagannaham, also staring Pooja Hegde.

The actor had set the dance floor on fire with his effortless moves in the original version. Salman also manages to match the Julay actor's performance in the new version of the song in Radhe.

Not only that, but the song is expected to be a highlight of Radhe.

As soon as the trailer was unveiled, netizens were quick to point out the similarity in the song and many of them claimed that it lacks originality.

"The spectacular Seetimaar song from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's DJ movie is having a Hindi remake in Radhe. Now Bollywood industry has started to copy songs as well, #greatjob," a user wrote on Twitter.

"The trailer of Radhe is out & the most surprising part of it was Salman has used Allu Arjun’s superhit song Seetimaar.The song played particularly near the 1:09 mark and some other parts. This was a welcome surprise to all Telugu audiences," another user wrote.

Here are some other reactions: