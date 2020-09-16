Radhe: Randeep Hooda returns to work, begins dubbing for Salman Khan's upcoming action-thriller

Actor Randeep Hooda on Wednesday expressed gratitude as he returned to work after months-long hiatus and begun dubbing for action-thriller 'Radhe.' The 'Extraction' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself from the studio dropping hints that the rest of the remaining work on megastar Salman Khan's much-awaited thriller might also start soon.

The picture features, Hooda standing with a hearty smile in front of a mic as he is all set to begin dubbing.

"Grateful to be back at work #Radhe," Hooda wrote in the caption.