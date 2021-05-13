‘Radhe’ on Eid: Salman Khan urges fans not to gather outside his house

Salman Khan’s action thriller "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" is the superstar's Eid bonanza for 2021, and scheduled for a digital pay-per-view release in India on May 13.

Salman, who is also a producer of the film, is candid enough to say he will lose money on "Radhe" and, with apology to theatre owners, adds that he plans to re-release the film on big screen once normalcy returns.

Eid this year is going to be different, and Salman urges fans not to gather outside his house or any other actor's house.

"It will be very different. Everyone will be in their own rooms. I live downstairs and mum and dad live upstairs. Family like my brothers and sisters will come. I hope there is no crowd outside my house or any star's house. Nobody should be there," he says.

Salman has also appealed to his fans to watch the movie on the right platform and say 'no to piracy in entertainment.'

Spilling the beans about the plot of the movie, Salman said, "The plot underlines the commitment to a child where he says that he will finish the drug scenario and keep the city clean. He goes after the bad guys and the bad guys are really really menacing and good in the film."

Directed by Prabhu Deva, 'Radhe' also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid.

'Radhe' will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.