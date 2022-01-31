'Raat ko neend kaise aati hai?': Taapsee Pannu strongly reacts to alleged rape survivor paraded on Delhi streets

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Monday strongly reacted after coming across the news of a 20-year-old woman being allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded on the streets with her face blackened in Delhi.

Earlier today, there were rumours that the woman died by suicide. Reacting to the same on Twitter, the 'Pink' actress wrote, "Has someone rescued this girl? How can such obvious faces in the video not be caught? My heart has skipped a beat looking at this. Any update on this case?"

"Where is this girl ? How is she ? Has she been taken care medically and mentally ? Anyone has any confirm lead?," she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

A Twitter user had shared a video of the incident on the micro-blogging site. Reacting to the same, Taapsee wrote, "Is this true? Can anyone confirm? Or we need to wait for another video to come out for us to react on this incident? For the people who knew about her and couldn’t rescue her in time, aapko raat ko neend kaise aati hai? Those women in the video assaulting her, tear me up."

Moments aftre Taapsee shared the tweet, a user slammed her and said that the actress is 'not concerned for cause but just gets hyper with personal intents'.

"Some people like @taapsee are not genuinely concerned for cause but just gets hyper with personal intents," he wrote.

However, Taapsee was in no mood to ignore his tweet and instead, she gave a befitting reply.

"Ya sir intents are personal. It’s personal for me to see street full of ppl witnessing this assault n none came to her rescue. It is personal for me when bunch of women make this happen with full intent.," she replied.

Calling it a 'gory incident,' Taapsee added, "And it is personal for me when some ppl like you can only bring in such interpretations out of such gory incident."

A cuple of days back, it was reported that the Delhi Police has arrested 11 people for parading and hitting the alleged rape survivor.

According to a report in NDTV, a 14-year-old juvenile, involved in the alleged sexual assault of the woman, was detained on Saturday.

Also, a 10-member special investigation team (SIT) under an ACP rank officer has been formed for speedy and proper investigation of the crime.

