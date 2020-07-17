Raat Akeli Hai Trailer: Radhike Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's whodunit promises a mysterious journey

The trailer of the Radhike Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's whodunit film 'Raat Akeli Hai' released on Friday. The movie promises to take the audience on a mysterious journey, as police officer Jatil Yadav investigates a murder of powerful local politician.
Raat Akeli Hai' will be released on Netflix on July 31.
It is the story of a high profile murder in small town India that sends a tough yet narrow-minded police officer on a twisted investigation, as he navigates deeper into the dark past and toxic patriarchy of the victim's family, having to battle the inherent patriarchy within himself in the process.
It marks casting director Honey Trehaan's directorial debut and also stars Aditya Srivastava, Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Khalid Tyabji, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia.
Check out the gripping trailer here:
Speaking about the film, Radhike Apte said, "The crime thriller explores the lives of various family members while the murder of its patriarch is being investigated. I play the character of Radha, the new bride of the deceased, who is stubborn, feisty, arrogant and yet mysterious."
She added, "She alternates between suspicion and being vulnerable. To peel the layers of her character has been an inspiring challenge for me. Honey Trehan's vision is truly unparalleled and I can't wait for audiences around the world to watch it."
Nawazuddin plays the role of Jatil Yadav, and feels 'Raat Akeli Hai' is the kind of story that draws "you in immediately and takes you along the winding journey".
"I play the role of inspector who is investigating the murder of a powerful man. A complex character, Jatil is a social misfit and awkward around women. He is always in the search of justice -- and does not rest until he finds out the truth," he added.
With Inpits from IANS.
