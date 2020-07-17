Raat Akeli Hai Trailer: Radhike Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's whodunit promises a mysterious journey

The trailer of the Radhike Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's whodunit film 'Raat Akeli Hai' released on Friday. The movie promises to take the audience on a mysterious journey, as police officer Jatil Yadav investigates a murder of powerful local politician.

Raat Akeli Hai' will be released on Netflix on July 31.

It is the story of a high profile murder in small town India that sends a tough yet narrow-minded police officer on a twisted investigation, as he navigates deeper into the dark past and toxic patriarchy of the victim's family, having to battle the inherent patriarchy within himself in the process.

It marks casting director Honey Trehaan's directorial debut and also stars Aditya Srivastava, Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Khalid Tyabji, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Check out the gripping trailer here: