Raaj Shaandilyaa apologises to Swara Bhasker after calling her 'cheaper than Dainik Bhaskar'

The director of 'Dream Girl', Raaj Shaandilyaa received a lot of flak for his facebook post poking fun at Swara Bhasker and the former has now apologised. Raaj apologised for his derogatory post where he called Swara 'cheaper than Dainik Bhaskar' and promised to keep offering her movies.

Raaj Shaandilyaa, the director of 2019’s super-hit comedy film Dream Girl, shared a post on Facebook. It poked fun at actress and activist Swara Bhasker, and called her ‘sasti cheez’. Not just that, he also did a pun on her last name by stating that Dainik Bhaskar, the daily newspaper, is more expensive than Swara Bhasker.

Swara had retorted by sharing its screenshot on her Twitter handle. She accused him of double standards and reminded that he has offered her film roles in the past and even requested to share the trailer of his film. Hence, she playfully warned him of thinking twice before resorting to such ‘sasti harkat’ in the future. She signed off by wishing him good luck.

Raaj received a lot of criticism from Twitterati and director Hansal Mehta also questioned his remarks. In a now-deleted tweet, Hansal wrote,“Really @writerraj? Sure you can disagree with her but what is this? Masculinity?”

Raaj has now shared a post apologising to Swara. The post reads, "मेरी बात से यदि आपको ठीक नहीं लगी तो दिल से माफ़ी लेकिन एक गुज़ारिश आपसे भी है की आप भी किसीके बारे में कुछ बोलने से पहले सोचा करें चाहे वो देश हो लोग हों या फिर कोई व्यक्ति विशेष...रही बात मेरी तो अगली बार role ऑफर ज़रूर करूँगा क्यूंकि मुझे आपके एक्टर होने पे कोई आपत्ति नहीं..."