R Madhavan’s son Vedaant wins Silver medal at Asian Age Group Swimming Championship

R Madhavan is a proud father right now! His son Vedaant, who represented India at the Asian Age Group Swimming Championship, is coming home with a silver medal! The 14-year-old boy, along with his groupmates Utkarsh Patil, Sahil Laskar and Shoan Ganguly, won the medal at the 4x100m freestyle relay for ‘Group II’ boys. The gold medal went to Thailand while Japan won the Bronze.

“India gets her Silver medal at the Asian Games . Gods grace .. Vedaants first official medal representing India,” a proud Madhavan wrote on Instagram, and shared a photo of Vedaant and his friends posing with the medal.